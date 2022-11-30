Guv Ravi urges northern states to teach Tamil in schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said he is urging many northern states to introduce Tamil as an optional language in schools.

Recalling that Haryana used to offer Tamil as a second language in schools decades ago, he said it’s high time the ancient language is promoted beyond Tamil Nadu and across the country. Ravi said this at the convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University here.

He added that to promote and propagate the language, the prime minister released the classical Tamil text Thirukkural translated into 13 languages at the inauguration ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

He highlighted that the teachings of Thirukkural should reach the masses and people in other states should be aware of it. “We are now in the 25-year period of amrit kaal and must rise over narrow feelings and embrace each other,” the governor said.

At the event, he also urged graduates to look beyond textbooks and gather skills that would help them grow. He called on them to develop a scientific temper and contribute to India’s growth.“Bookish education alone is not enough today. Skill-based education is required. You need to keep learning and growing. This degree is not the end; you must continue to develop your skills,” he said.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that besides textbook education, students should be taught general knowledge so they are aware of social issues. He highlighted the state government’s efforts towards developing the education sector.

