Headmaster arrested for harassing girl students near Sirkazhi

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The headmaster of a government-aided middle school near Sirkazhi was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing girl students. Sources said the students complained of inappropriate behaviour by 54-year-old C Samuel Chellathurai of Poraiyar.

Of the 100 students enroled at the school, 50 are girl students. A police official from Mayiladuthurai, investigating the case said, “The cases of assault came to light after one of the victims desisted from going to school, and the girl’s parents intimated us through Childline no. 1098, following which other students too testified against the headmaster.”

After arrest, Samuel Chellathurai was produced before the Special Court under POCSO Act in Nagapattinam on the same day and remanded to Nagapattinam Subjail in judicial custody.

“We have been spreading awareness about sexual harassment and our efforts have not gone in vain,” an official said.

