Madras HC seeks final report on sexual assault case in three months

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expanding the scope of a habeas corpus petition filed making serious allegations against police for delay in registering a woman’s sexual assault complaint, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the investigation officer to file the final report in the case within three months.

A bench of justices MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction in the petition filed by the victim’s sister stating that the victim was sexually assaulted by a group of persons (including a relative) on October 5, but was made to shuttle from one police station to another to lodge a complaint.

Stating that the police had kept the victim in a shelter for women, the petitioner had requested the court to release her. Noting the allegations made by the petitioner, the judges had previously directed the Madurai Superintendent of Police to file a status report.

The SP, in his report, admitted that there were some lapses, including a delay of 24 days in registering the FIR. He assured that departmental action would be initiated against the erring police personnel. The victim’s case has been transferred and Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been assigned to investigate the case, he further informed.

