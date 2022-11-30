Northeast monsoon deficient as dry spell continues across TN

Home States Tamil Nadu

Between October 1 and November 29, TN received 342.2 mm of rainfall as against normal 348.8 mm. That is 2% deficient.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:54 AM

Image used for representational purposes only.. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Although the northeast monsoon started with a bang, the ongoing dry spell in most parts of TN, except southern districts, has pushed the season’s rainfall into the deficient category. 

Between October 1 and November 29, TN received 342.2 mm of rainfall as against normal 348.8 mm. That is 2% deficient. The margin is likely to widen with the met department forecasting only light to moderate rains at least till December 3. Weather models indicate a possible system forming in the Bay of Bengal and heading towards TN in the second week of December, but bloggers say it would take a couple of more days to get a clear picture. 

Southern districts have been receiving heavy rains in the last few days. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Kannimar in Kanniyakumari received the highest rainfall of 12 cm. In Chennai, for the next 48 hours, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain may occur in a few places. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 31 degrees and 24 degree Celsius.

