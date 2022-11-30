Previous regime in TN was misgovernment and people paid the price: Stalin

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Taking a dig at the previous regime, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the erstwhile chief minister was an example of ineffective governance. He was participating at a government event in Kollapuram here.

“The previous regime was a misgovernment and the people had to pay the price. The State is free of law and order issues at present and some conspire to ruin it. I am open to criticism. But those idle during their regime have no right to throw criticism at me. We aim to regain the lost glory of the State, taking it to greater heights,” Stalin said.

Following this, Stalin inaugurated 74 finished projects worth Rs 251.26 crore in Ariyalur and Perambalur, laid the foundation stone for 55 new projects worth Rs 31.94 crore, and distributing welfare assistance worth Rs 78.3 crore to a total of 36,691 beneficiaries in both the districts.

“Late chief minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi created the new district of Ariyalur out of Perambalur in 2007. Work is under way for a fossil park worth Rs 10 crore and a compound wall for the Varanavasi museum. The excavation site at Maligaimedu in Gangaikonda Cholapuram was earlier inspected where archaeological items, including pottery, were unearthed. A museum will be created at Gangaikonda Cholapuram too,” the chief minister further said.

Stalin also said he visited the house of S Karthik who plays for the Indian hockey team in Ariyalur, an ordered for a house under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Stalin further said, “Promissory notes were issued to the people to hand back the land acquired in 11 villages for the Jayankondam lignite project. All steps are being taken to hand over the acquired land to the owners for two pending villages as well.”

Additional bus services launched within 24 hours

Tiruchy: Acting within 24 hours on the orders of the CM, Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi flagged off additional bus services from K K Nagar to Oliayur on Tuesday. During his recent visit, the CM received a petition from residents of Oliayur, EB Colony and Chippi Nagar demanding additional bus services. Sources said four additional trips would operate from KK Nagar to Olaiyur and Olaiyur to KK Nagar. Barshath Banu, one of the petitioners, said, “There used to be only one bus every two hours. We didn’t expect action within 24 hours.” Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar was present at the event

