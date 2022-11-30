Home States Tamil Nadu

Sambar deer’s death: Three forest officials suspended

The postmortem found that the animal had died out of cardiomyopathy.

The sambar deer that died during a botched rescue operation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The District Forest Officer (DFO) Abishek Tomar has suspended three forest staff after a botched rescue operation led to the death of a four-year-old sambar deer at Udangudi in the district.

The postmortem found that the animal had died out of cardiomyopathy. Inquiries conducted with the forest staff--R Anand, K Kandasamy and D Joshua--in the botched rescue operation revealed that they did not obtain appropriate permission from the DFO, and did not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while rescuing the animal that strayed into Udangudi residential area after dusk on Sunday.

“The sambar deer died of cardiomyopathy following a shock. The animal was frightened due to the knot, and died after being released into the jungle. Since the animal died due to the department staff’s lethargic handling defying SOP, proper training will be provided to all the staff,” he said. The forest staff had used a noose to catch the deer, instead of netting or tranquillising the animal. A video of the botched rescue operation had gone viral on social media. 

