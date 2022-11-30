SDAT trumpets three monetary schemes for sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has invited applications for financial aid from sportspersons from November 30 to December 15 this year.

According to a press note issued by a member secretary of the association on Tuesday, the SDAT announced three kinds of monetary assistance special scholarships for elite sportspersons (ELITE), mission international medal scheme (MIMS), and the Champions Development Scheme (CDS), under which sportspersons are entitled to reimbursements of up to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

Eligible candidates for the aforementioned schemes will be shortlisted by a committee, and an interview will be held. Interested candidates may apply on: www.sdat.tn.gov.in.

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has invited applications for financial aid from sportspersons from November 30 to December 15 this year. According to a press note issued by a member secretary of the association on Tuesday, the SDAT announced three kinds of monetary assistance special scholarships for elite sportspersons (ELITE), mission international medal scheme (MIMS), and the Champions Development Scheme (CDS), under which sportspersons are entitled to reimbursements of up to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh, respectively. Eligible candidates for the aforementioned schemes will be shortlisted by a committee, and an interview will be held. Interested candidates may apply on: www.sdat.tn.gov.in.