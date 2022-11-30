Security lapse during PM Modi visit, BJP tells Guv Ravi, seeks action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Tuesday met Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum alleging there was a security lapse when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on July 29. He urged the governor to take action on the matter.

The BJP leader said extra security measures were needed since the PM was visiting, but most hand-held metal detectors, door frame metal detectors, and bomb detectors used were not in order and had to be repaired or replaced.

The party also blamed the “lethargic attitude” of the state’s intelligence wing for the Coimbatore bomb blast. “The law and order in the state are deteriorating every day. The state government has not attended to the specific intelligence input shared by central intelligence authorities, which resulted in the Coimbatore suicide bomb attack,” it said, and accused the government of using the intelligence department to “settle political scores”.

The BJP further urged the governor to instruct the government to conduct an inquiry into these matters and take action against those found guilty. Addressing reporters later, Annamalai said about the governor’s failure to approve the ordinance banning online gambling: “The governor is getting clarifications from a law firm to put an end to online gambling.”

