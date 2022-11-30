Stanley first govt medical college to bag hand surgery seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Medical Commission sanctioned two MCH Hand Surgery Superspeciality degree seats to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital this year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating facilities at the hospital, he said this was the first government medical college in India to get MCh seats exclusively for hand surgery. The health minister commissioned the renovated the century-old hospital administrative building, renovated at Rs 25 lakh, released an antibiotic policy booklet for 2022-2023, commemorating the “antimicrobial awareness week”, and attended the ‘white coat’ ceremony for first year MBBS students, wherein they took the Hippocratic oath. MaSu gets trapped in hosp lift, promises new ones Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary Dr R Senthilkumar and a few other senior officers got briefly trapped inside a lift on the third floor of the hospital’s Plastic Surgery Block. He was returning after inaugurating the renovated administrative building. They were rescued by the hospital staff, who manually opened the lift doors. After the incident, the minister told reporters that an estimate would be prepared to change all old lifts at the hospital. Public Works Department (PWD) officers would also be instructed to periodically repair existing lifts. He also recalled how it was announced in the last budget session to change all old lifts at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following incidents of malfunctioning lifts; 19 lifts were thus changed. ENS