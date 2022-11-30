Home States Tamil Nadu

Stanley first govt medical college to bag hand surgery seats

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating facilities at the hospital, he said this was the first government medical college in India to get MCh seats exclusively for hand surgery.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian getting out of the malfunctioning lift in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Medical Commission sanctioned two MCH Hand Surgery Superspeciality degree seats to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital this year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating facilities at the hospital, he said this was the first government medical college in India to get MCh seats exclusively for hand surgery.

The health minister commissioned the renovated the century-old hospital administrative building, renovated at Rs 25 lakh, released an antibiotic policy booklet for 2022-2023, commemorating the “antimicrobial awareness week”, and attended the ‘white coat’ ceremony for first year MBBS students, wherein they took the Hippocratic oath.

MaSu gets trapped in hosp lift, promises new ones
Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary Dr R Senthilkumar and a few other senior officers got briefly trapped inside a lift on the third floor of the hospital’s Plastic Surgery Block. He was returning after inaugurating the renovated administrative building. They were rescued by the hospital staff, who manually opened the lift doors. After the incident, the minister told reporters that an estimate would be prepared to change all old lifts at the hospital. Public Works Department (PWD) officers would also be instructed to periodically repair existing lifts. He also recalled how it was announced in the last budget session to change all old lifts at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following incidents of malfunctioning lifts; 19 lifts were thus changed. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp