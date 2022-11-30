Home States Tamil Nadu

Suo motu case on ragging incident at CMC closed

After recording a status report submitted by CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, the bench directed the institution to ensure that no such incident recur in future and closed the case.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, on Tuesday closed a suo motu case on an incident of ragging at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore. 

After recording a status report submitted by CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, the bench directed the institution to ensure that no such incident recur in future and closed the case. The CMC principal informed the bench that stringent measures were taken to check ragging on the campus by enhancing CCTV surveillance through the installation of 22 cameras at hostel, mess and other areas. 

Security personnel were posted for round-the-clock vigil, and a full-time warden was also posted to the hostel. Moreover, professors monitored the premises on rotation, the status report said, adding that an external monitoring committee, comprising members of the civil society, was formed for interacting with first year students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Christian Medical College Vellore ragging
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp