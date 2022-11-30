Suo motu case on ragging incident at CMC closed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, on Tuesday closed a suo motu case on an incident of ragging at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.

After recording a status report submitted by CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, the bench directed the institution to ensure that no such incident recur in future and closed the case. The CMC principal informed the bench that stringent measures were taken to check ragging on the campus by enhancing CCTV surveillance through the installation of 22 cameras at hostel, mess and other areas.

Security personnel were posted for round-the-clock vigil, and a full-time warden was also posted to the hostel. Moreover, professors monitored the premises on rotation, the status report said, adding that an external monitoring committee, comprising members of the civil society, was formed for interacting with first year students.

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, on Tuesday closed a suo motu case on an incident of ragging at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore. After recording a status report submitted by CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, the bench directed the institution to ensure that no such incident recur in future and closed the case. The CMC principal informed the bench that stringent measures were taken to check ragging on the campus by enhancing CCTV surveillance through the installation of 22 cameras at hostel, mess and other areas. Security personnel were posted for round-the-clock vigil, and a full-time warden was also posted to the hostel. Moreover, professors monitored the premises on rotation, the status report said, adding that an external monitoring committee, comprising members of the civil society, was formed for interacting with first year students.