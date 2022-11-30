Home States Tamil Nadu

Survey of TN’s 42K lakes begins

Inspection aimed at identifying original water-flow areas and increasing storage capacity; farmers say waterbodies must be desilted every couple of years

Published: 30th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: Martin Louis

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has started inspecting all 42,000 lakes in the state to identify the original water-flow areas and increase the storage capacity.

The water resources department (WRD) maintains 14,318 lakes, of which more than 2,700 have reached full capacity this monsoon, a senior official from the department said, adding that the storage capacity of the remaining lakes could be reduced due to several factors such as encroachments and lack of maintenance.

The official further said it is crucial to increase the storage capacity to meet the drinking water needs of the growing population, and hence, the government recently ordered the WRD and local bodies to inspect all lakes and submit a report at the earliest.

“The work has started, but it has been tough to identify land as per the records. We have asked the revenue department to provide state-wide data based on which we can start the land-identification process,” the official said.

Another official pointed out that a state-level steering committee and district and divisional-level committees had already been formed to evict encroachments from waterbodies. These committees must have monthly meetings to review the work and determine the next steps, the official added.

Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Association president KV Elankeeran told TNIE that the state has lakes for irrigation and drinking water but most of them have not been maintained properly for decades, affecting the flow of water.

“Waterbodies across the state must be desilted at least once every couple of years to retain their storage capacity. Despite several requests for this, the government hasn’t taken action,” the farmer said. He also urged the government to allocate more funds to maintain waterbodies periodically.

Water to be released from dams to agri land
Following farmers’ demands, the WRD ordered the release of water from canals on the west of Mettur and Noyyal Athupalayam dams to benefit 65,000 acres of agricultural land in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, and Karur districts. According to a statement issued on Tuesday, water from the western canal of Mettur dam will be released from Nov 30 to Jan 7. During this period, 600 cubic feet of water will be released every second to provide for 45,000 agricultural lands in Salem, Namakkal, and Erode. For 19,480 acres in Karur district, the Noyyal Athupalayam dam will release water from Dec 7 to Feb 4

