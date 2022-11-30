Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: 16-year-old girl attempts to end life

A 16-year-old girl studying Class 11 at a government higher secondary school in Ettayapuram allegedly attempted to end her life at the school hostel on Monday evening.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 16-year-old girl studying Class 11 at a government higher secondary school in Ettayapuram allegedly attempted to end her life at the school hostel on Monday evening. Preliminary investigation revealed that the student hailing from Cholapuram was rebuked by her parents, who visited her on Monday morning, for not concentrating on studies.

"Following classes that day, she attempted the extreme step. The hostel staff rushed her to Ettayapuram government hospital, from where she was referred to Thoothukudi medical college hospital," said sources.

Her condition is stable now. Ettayapuram police have filed an FIR and further probe is on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp