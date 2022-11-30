Thoothukudi: 16-year-old girl attempts to end life

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 16-year-old girl studying Class 11 at a government higher secondary school in Ettayapuram allegedly attempted to end her life at the school hostel on Monday evening. Preliminary investigation revealed that the student hailing from Cholapuram was rebuked by her parents, who visited her on Monday morning, for not concentrating on studies.

"Following classes that day, she attempted the extreme step. The hostel staff rushed her to Ettayapuram government hospital, from where she was referred to Thoothukudi medical college hospital," said sources.

Her condition is stable now. Ettayapuram police have filed an FIR and further probe is on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

