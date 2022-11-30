Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: CCTV footage help cops nab man over theft cases

Published: 30th November 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In connection with several theft cases, Ambasamudram police arrested a man and seized 131 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth Rs 48 lakh from him on Tuesday. A team of police led by inspector Chandramohan, after analysing CCTV footages, identified the man as Sudalaipazham from Agastheeswaram.

"Based on the instruction of Assistant Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh, the team was on the look-out for the suspect for the last four months. It was revealed that he boarded the bus to Tirunelveli from the CCTV footage at Ambasamudram.

The police further analysed the CCTV footages in Tirunelveli bus stand and found out that he travelled in the Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur route often. After a detailed inquiry, the police traced Sudalaipazham in Athur where he preparing for a robbery attempt. Sudalaipazham was also involved in many thefts in Kudankulam area," said sources.

