Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai fest: Wristbands with contact info for kids

“The wristband will be tied on the child’s hand and fed contact information of the child’s guardian and police control room number.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

The auspicious Karthigai Deepam festival at Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai begins with the flag hoisting event

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The district administration will be issuing wristbands for children arriving in Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday. The bands will include contact details of the child’s guardian and the police control room number. 

“The wristband will be tied on the child’s hand and fed contact information of the child’s guardian and police control room number. Over 20,000 wristbands have been prepared by the police,” collector B Murugesh told media. If anyone finds a missing child, they can contact the phone numbers on the wristband, he said.

The pass for climbing the Annamalaiyar hills to witness the maha deepam will be issued to devotees on a first-cum-first-serve basis from 6 am on December 6. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and government offices on December 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp