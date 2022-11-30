Tiruvannamalai fest: Wristbands with contact info for kids

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The district administration will be issuing wristbands for children arriving in Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday. The bands will include contact details of the child’s guardian and the police control room number.

“The wristband will be tied on the child’s hand and fed contact information of the child’s guardian and police control room number. Over 20,000 wristbands have been prepared by the police,” collector B Murugesh told media. If anyone finds a missing child, they can contact the phone numbers on the wristband, he said.

The pass for climbing the Annamalaiyar hills to witness the maha deepam will be issued to devotees on a first-cum-first-serve basis from 6 am on December 6. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and government offices on December 6.

