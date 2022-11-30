Home States Tamil Nadu

Train cops on dealing with disabled: Madras HC

All police personnel must be trained in treating disabled individuals in accordance with Supreme Court and  human rights commission guidelines.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed DGP to provide training to police personnel on how to treat disabled individuals during inquiry or investigation into complaints lodged against them.
Justices R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu passed the orders on an appeal filed by advocate L Muruganantham, who sought enhanced compensation alleging violation of his rights by police while arresting him.

All police personnel must be trained in treating disabled individuals in accordance with Supreme Court and  human rights commission guidelines. It also directed the DGP to nominate a nodal officer to every district for proper maintenance of CCTV cameras at all police stations.

Referring to the plea of the petitioner, the bench ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to him. He approached the high court for Rs 50 lakh compensation, appealing against an order for Rs 1 lakh issued by the State Human Rights Commission, which had also told police to take disciplinary action against sub inspector P Karthikeyan for violating the guidelines while arresting Muruganantham in 2020 in connection with a quarrel over grazing cattle on family’s land at Dharapuram.

He said the guidelines and human rights were violated by the police officer though he was informed that the petitioner suffered from Becker’s muscular dystrophy. The high court dismissed a petition filed by the SI and imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on him for unnecessary litigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp