Bilichi to house new Kovai central prison

COIMBATORE: The State government has allocated 95 acres in Bilichi village on Mettupalayam road, which comes under Periyanaickenpalayam block, to the Prison department to relocate the Central Prison

Currently located in the heart of the city, the Central prison was established in 1872 on 165 acres. Around 2300 prisoners including 100 women, are housed in this campus. Apart from the prisoner cells, factories, warehouses, gardens, hospitals and residences for prison department staff are situated inside the campus.

After coming to power last year, the DMK government revived its pet project of establishing Semmozhi Poonga, which was announced in 2010 by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi, in the place of the prison, Towards this end, 45 acres have been allocated for Semmozhi Poonga. The prison is functioning on the remaining 120 acres, according to sources.

The State government came up with the plan of relocating the prison to the city outskirts and use the land parcel of 120 acres for development projects. Revenue and prison department officials worked to choose suitable land to relocate the prison. After several suggestions, finally, they identified Bilichi.

According to sources, the required land is under the Bhoodan Board run by the Commissionerate of Land Reforms and it was vacant for several years. Recently the State government issued an order to the district administration to acquire 95 acres, including six acres of private land, for the new prison. Sources added that revenue officials are working to acquire the private land.

Once funds are allocated, a new prison that can accommodate 3000 prisoners and facilities like hospitals, workshops, gardens and staff quarters will be built. "The prison will be seven km from Karamadai and four km from Mettupalayam main road. Additionally, one of the Metro train stations is planned in Bilichi. Hence it will be easy for us to transport prisoners to the courts and medical centres inside the city. Once the formalilties are completed, it will take at least two years to construct the prison complex" said G Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range).

