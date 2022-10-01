Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Disrespect’ of Tricolour: Waqf chief booked

The Chairman of the Waqf Board has been booked for disrespecting the State Emblem, the National Emblem and the Tricolour.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Waqf Board

Waqf Board (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chairman of the Waqf Board has been booked for disrespecting the State Emblem, the National Emblem and the Tricolour. The case was registered on September 23 and the issue came to light on Friday. 

The complainant, a member of the Waqf Protection Forum, alleged that Chairman Abdul Rahman had been violating national laws by travelling with a National Flag on his car, a siren, and also using State Emblem on a private website.

The North Beach police registered a case under The Prevention Of Insults To National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2003; State Emblem Of India (Prohibition Of Improper Use) Act; and Emblem Of India (Prohibition Of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The complainant also alleged that Abdul Rahman abused his power as the Chairman of the Waqf Board, which is the superintending authority of the Nagore Dargah, and compelled priests to open the shrine for him and his supporters.

Comments

