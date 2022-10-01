Herd of 8 elephants confines Bharathiar University students to hostel for a night

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Hundreds of students of Bharathiar University were confined to their hostel rooms since Thursday evening after a herd of eight elephants entered the sprawling campus and stayed put till Friday morning. Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University P Kaliraj said the elephant herd entered the campus around 4 pm on Thursday.

As a result, more than 600 hostellers were forced to stay indoors. Forest department staff reached the campus and started operations to drive away the herd. After a night-long effort, the herd was driven away from the premises around 8 am on Friday.

Kaliraj added, “Since the university is in an elephant corridor, elephant movement cannot be prevented. However, we have asked the forest department to mount vigil in the area. Elephant movement is frequent on campus. We have instructed students to be wary of elephant intrusions.”

After being chased away from the university campus, the herd strayed into Somayampalayam, a village situated nearby. On Friday night, the herd remained in the village. Farmers claimed that the herd damaged acres of crop and urged the forest department to chase the herd into deep forest.

“Three teams were formed to chase the herd into the forest. Our personnel are monitoring the herd and involved in the chasing operation,” said TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore.

