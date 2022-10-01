Home States Tamil Nadu

Herd of 8 elephants confines Bharathiar University students to hostel for a night

As a result more than 600 hostellers were forced to stay indoors. Forest department staffs reached the campus and started operations to drive away the herd. 

Published: 01st October 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Hundreds of students of Bharathiar University were confined to their hostel rooms since Thursday evening after a herd of eight elephants entered the sprawling campus and stayed put till Friday morning. Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University P Kaliraj said the elephant herd entered the campus around  4 pm on Thursday.

As a result, more than 600 hostellers were forced to stay indoors. Forest department staff reached the campus and started operations to drive away the herd.  After a night-long effort, the herd was driven away from the premises around 8 am on Friday.

Kaliraj added, “Since the university is in an elephant corridor, elephant movement cannot be prevented. However, we have asked the forest department to mount vigil in the area. Elephant movement is frequent on campus. We have instructed students to be wary of elephant intrusions.”

After being chased away from the university campus, the herd strayed into Somayampalayam,  a  village situated nearby. On Friday night, the herd remained in the village.  Farmers claimed that the herd damaged acres of crop and urged the forest department to chase the herd into deep forest.

“Three teams were formed to chase the herd into the forest. Our personnel are monitoring the herd and involved in the chasing operation,” said TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp