Investigation into Kodanad murder shifted to CB-CID

COIMBATORE: The investigation into the heist-cum-murder at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate has been transferred to Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID). Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday issued orders transferring the case to CB-CID. Sources said this was done to expedite the investigation.

A murder and burglary took place at the sprawling property, which was jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and aide VK Sasikala, on 23 April 2017, during the AIADMK regime. Security guard Om Bahadur was found dead while colleague Krishna Bahadur was wounded.

Investigations so far revealed that Jayalalithaa’s former driver C Kanagaraj and accomplice Sayan plotted the crime. A ten-member gang, including the two, was named as suspects. Even as police were on the lookout for Kanagaraj, he died in a crash in Salem. Sayan also met with a car crash in Kerala and lost his family. The Nilgiris police completed the investigation into the case in November 2017 and charges were framed against the suspects in 2019. Police decided to conduct further probe after the DMK assumed power in 2021. A special team led by Inspector General (West zone) R Sudhakar carried out the further probe.

Kanagaraj’s brother Dhanapal and relative Ramesh of Salem were named as fresh suspects, allegedly for destroying evidence relating to the case after Kanagaraj’s death. So far there are 12 suspects in the case. Close to 316 people, including suspects, witnesses and others (mainly Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala, her nephew Vivek Jayaraman, Jayalalithaa’s assistant Poongundran and former AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty) have been questioned by the special team.

How it all began

