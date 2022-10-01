Home States Tamil Nadu

Investigation into Kodanad murder shifted to CB-CID

Investigations so far revealed that Jayalalithaa’s former driver C Kanagaraj and accomplice Sayan plotted the crime.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The investigation into the heist-cum-murder at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate has been transferred to Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID). Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday issued orders transferring the case to CB-CID. Sources said this was done to expedite the investigation.

A murder and burglary took place at the sprawling property, which was jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and aide VK Sasikala, on 23 April 2017, during the AIADMK regime. Security guard Om Bahadur was found dead while colleague Krishna Bahadur was wounded. 

Investigations so far revealed that Jayalalithaa’s former driver C Kanagaraj and accomplice Sayan plotted the crime. A ten-member gang, including the two, was named as suspects. Even as police were on the lookout for Kanagaraj, he died in a crash in Salem. Sayan also met with a car crash in Kerala and lost his family. The Nilgiris police completed the investigation into the case in November 2017 and charges were framed against the suspects in 2019. Police decided to conduct further probe after the DMK assumed power in 2021. A special team led by Inspector General (West zone) R Sudhakar carried out the further probe.

Kanagaraj’s brother Dhanapal and relative Ramesh of Salem were named as fresh suspects, allegedly for destroying evidence relating to the case after Kanagaraj’s death. So far there are 12 suspects in the case.  Close to 316 people, including suspects, witnesses and others (mainly Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala, her nephew Vivek Jayaraman, Jayalalithaa’s assistant Poongundran and former AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty) have been questioned by the special team.

How it all began
A murder and burglary took  place at the property, jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and aide VK Sasikala, on April 23, 2017, during the AIADMK regime. Security guard Om Bahadur was found dead while colleague Krishna Bahadur was wounded

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Jayalalithaa Crime Branch-CID CB CID VK Sasikala AIADMK
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp