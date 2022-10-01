Mallupatti Government Higher Secondary School students weak in Maths, teachers help them copy

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: In a surprise check conducted by the Dharmapuri district collector, it was found that the students of Mallupatti Government Higher Secondary School were weak in Mathematics and teachers are aiding them in cheating in exams. Collector ordered the School Education department to conduct a probe into the issue.

As per the sources, on Wednesday, when Collector, K Santhi, was en route to participate in an official event, she encountered three children loitering near roadside in their uniforms after completing their Mathematics quarterly examination. When she came to know about the exam, she asked some basic mathematic questions to the students, which they failed to answer, despite studying in Classes 6 and 8. Further, the students said that the teacher would note down the answers on the blackboard during the exam so that they will pass the exam.

Following this, the Collector requested the School Education to conduct a probe into the issue. Collector K Santhi said, “The purpose of an examination is to assess the student’s understanding of the concepts. In subjects like Mathematics, it is crucial that students have a strong foundation.”

AfterCovid 19, students’ capacity to learn has been affected. This is why schemes like ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ are crucial in government Schools. We have instructed the department to improve the Illam Thedi Kalvi program and offer additional coaching for students in Mallupatti School. We have also asked the School Education Department to submit a report on the teaching methods offered in the school, she said.

School Education department officials said that they are looking into the issue and will submit the reports soon.

DHARMAPURI: In a surprise check conducted by the Dharmapuri district collector, it was found that the students of Mallupatti Government Higher Secondary School were weak in Mathematics and teachers are aiding them in cheating in exams. Collector ordered the School Education department to conduct a probe into the issue. As per the sources, on Wednesday, when Collector, K Santhi, was en route to participate in an official event, she encountered three children loitering near roadside in their uniforms after completing their Mathematics quarterly examination. When she came to know about the exam, she asked some basic mathematic questions to the students, which they failed to answer, despite studying in Classes 6 and 8. Further, the students said that the teacher would note down the answers on the blackboard during the exam so that they will pass the exam. Following this, the Collector requested the School Education to conduct a probe into the issue. Collector K Santhi said, “The purpose of an examination is to assess the student’s understanding of the concepts. In subjects like Mathematics, it is crucial that students have a strong foundation.” AfterCovid 19, students’ capacity to learn has been affected. This is why schemes like ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ are crucial in government Schools. We have instructed the department to improve the Illam Thedi Kalvi program and offer additional coaching for students in Mallupatti School. We have also asked the School Education Department to submit a report on the teaching methods offered in the school, she said. School Education department officials said that they are looking into the issue and will submit the reports soon.