RSS gets HC nod for Tamil Nadu march on November 6

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police to permit the RSS to conduct ‘route march’ on November 6 instead of October 2, as per an earlier order of the court, and warned of contempt action if the order is not complied with.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Karthikeyan, an officer-bearer of the RSS in Tiruvallur district. When the State, represented by senior counsel and Rajya Sabha Member N R Elango and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, expressed difficulty and cited law and order situation in the aftermath of the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the judge asked the petitioner to suggest a day other than October 2. The judge later directed the police to grant permission for the RSS route march on November 6 instead of October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi Day. The judge, while keeping the contempt petition alive, also directed police to grant permission for the march before October 31.

Appearing for the RSS, senior counsel S Prabakaran stressed that violation of the court order amounted to contempt of court. Rejection of permission by the police amounts to mockery of judiciary and the authority of judiciary cannot be undermined, he said. He further submitted that the State had refused to grant permission citing the ban on PFI. “Just because some other organisation is banned, RSS need not suffer; it is not a banned organisation,” Prabakaran said.

Senior counsel R Rajagopalan, also for the RSS, submitted that Tamil Nadu police cannot deny permission for the rally by merely citing law and order issues. How can the RSS be prevented from celebrating the birth anniversary of Gandhi, asked another senior counsel N L Raja.

‘TN’s objection was only to hold events on October 2’

Citiiti ng intelligence inputs and alerts shared by the Centre, Elango said such inputs cannot be ignored considering the emerging situation after the ban on PFI and connected developments.

He said the RSS was not prevented from celebrating Gandhi Jayanthi and even other organisations and political parties were also denied permission for holding any events on that day apprehending law and order problems. The State’s objection was only for holding events on October 2, Elango said. Public interest is supreme and it is the duty of the State to ensure safety of its people, he said.

Explaining the context in which the RSS was denied permission for holding ‘route march’, the SPP said that about 52,000 police personnel have been on the roads to protect the life and properties of the people since September 22. It may be recalled that Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on September 22 granted permission for RSS route march at about 50 places in Tamil Nadu, subject to conditions.

However, the State police on Thursday said no processions or events would be allowed on Gandhi Jayanthi Day. Earlier in the day, the court reserved orders on a plea moved by VCK leader Thirumavalan seeking a review of the order passed by the court granting permission for the RSS march.

