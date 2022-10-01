Home States Tamil Nadu

Spent only Rs 3 crore for son’s wedding, Moorthy responds to EPS’ allegation

Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Friday refuted allegations raised by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy

MADURAI:  Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Friday refuted allegations raised by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He said that the AIADMK did not do anything for the development of the department, adding that the current government brought in Rs 70,000 crore revenue through different initiatives, such as the illegal land registration act. 

“He (Palaniswami) used officials for corruption. I know what he was doing before he became a minister and also how much he spent for getting the important posting in the party,” Moorthy said. Further speaking, the minister said he spent only Rs 3 crore for his son’s marriage and did not spend an exorbitant amount as claimed by Palaniswami.

“I have proof that he made lakhs of crores of rupees through corrupt practices during his tenure as the highways and PWD minister for 10 years. We don’t know the amount of sand they sold during works at Periyar bus stand and Tamukkam. The previous government left us with a deficit of more than Rs 6 lakh crore. Instead of raising false claims, he can give suggestions to Chief Minister MK Stalin for the development of people,” he said.

Urging Palaniswami not to mix politics with personal life without valid proof, Moorthy said, “We treated all people who came to my son’s marriage equally as per the Dravidian model.”

‘Treated all equally’
Comments

