Tiruchy residents want new zone names and ward numbers on signboards

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The state government had, before the corporation elections, changed the ward numbers in the city. The erstwhile corporation also increased the number of administrative zones from four to five and changed the names of zonal offices. Though the corporation council, in its first meeting held on March 28, tabled this matter, the civic body is yet to take steps to popularise these administrative changes.

The lack of updated information has been causing inconvenience to residents. They are either forced to travel long distances to zonal office for any work or find it difficult to fill names of their blocks in application forms. It may be noted that the corporation earlier had four zones -- Srirangam, Ariyamangalam, K Abishekapuram and Ponmalai.

Now, it has been changed as zone I (previously Srirangam zone), zone II (Ariyamangalam), zone III (new zone), zone IV (Ponmalai) and zone IV (K Abishekapuram). Residents have alleged that they are still not familiar with these new names. Sureshkumar K, councillor of ward 23, said,

"There are name boards in most of the streets across the city. If the corporation mentions the ward number and zone name on the boards, it will be of great help to the residents." Ironically, even the corporation website is using old names such as Srirangam, K Abishekapuram and Ariyamangalam, and not providing details of assistant commissioner and other officials of the new zone which started functioning from May.

The website shares only details of officials at the main office and four zonal offices. P Senthilnathan, councillor of ward 47, said, "All these administrative decisions were taken before the corporation election and the officials did not get the opinion of residents before creating a new zone. They claimed that these changes were made for administrative convenience, but it does not appear so.

For instance, zone IV office or Ponmalai zonal office is in my ward and the ward was under its jurisdiction. Now, my ward is coming under zone II or Ariyamangalam zonal office, which is almost 4 km from my ward. So, residents of my ward are forced to travel a long distance to reach the zonal office." R Srinivasan, a resident of Anna Nagar said more efforts should be made by the civic body to popularise these administrative changes.

"I still do not know the new name of K Abishekapuram zone. When someone asks me the name to fill an application form, I have to dial the corporation helpline or contact some official. I had, accidentally, mentioned the old ward number while filling a form once. If the authorities mention the new ward number and zone name on street boards, it would be greatly appreciated." When contacted, an officials said, "We will take steps to sort out these issues and direct our team to upload the details of officials of zone III on our website."

