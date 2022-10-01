Home States Tamil Nadu

Wheat shortage in Kovai PDS shops

PDS beneficiaries complain that they are provided the full quota of wheat at many outlets in the city. They said supervisors tell them that wheat allocation has been reduced.

Published: 01st October 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  PDS beneficiaries complain that they are provided the full quota of wheat at many outlets in the city. They said supervisors tell them that wheat allocation has been reduced. Many cardholders said they either come back without getting wheat or receive less than 3 kg of wheat.
“I am eligible for five kg of wheat. For the last two months, the supervisor distributed only two kg. Even to get this, I had to visit the shop more than two times. The supervisor said they were not supplied with enough stock,” said S Bharathi, a card holder in Singanallur.

A supervisor at an PDS outlet in Ramanathapuram said, “The shop where I am working has 550 cards. For the last four months, wheat allocated for the shop is 3 - 5 bags (each bag contains 50 kg). Even, the supply of wheat to shops is made during the second or third weeks of a month. Consumers vent their anger at us , but what can we do if we do not get the stock?”

G Rajendran, president of Tamil Nadu Fair Price Shop Employees Union, said, “Though there is no fixed entitlement for wheat distribution, supervisors in urban areas have been instructed to distribute five kg per card holder and 2kg in rural areas. As there is no fixed entitlement, a cardholder can get up to 10 kg of wheat. However, shortage in the distribution of wheat to shop has forced the supervisor to limit the quantity.”

M Sivakumari, District Supply Officer, said, “Additional allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), which was started by the Union government during Covid - 19 pandemic, was stopped from May. Now, Coimbatore district is allocated 500 metric tons of wheat for a month. This is the reason for limiting the quantity.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDS
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp