After drug-shortage report, Tiruchy GH gets funds for life-saving medicines

Sources said the HoDs were asked to submit a list of drugs which are available and not available.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Based on a report published in TNIE edition dated September 30, steps have been initiated to procure life-saving drugs for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.The report highlighted the non-availability of drugs used in the emergency room like Diazepam, Dexamethasone, Nitroglycerin and Streptokinase.

Among super speciality drugs, in shortage were Human Albumin, Human Normal Immunoglobulin, Vancomycin, Haloperidol and Lorazepam. Following the publication of the report, the health department sent a directive to the hospital on Saturday to procure the drugs from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited and local market at the earliest.

An urgent drug committee meeting was held at the dean’s chamber in the morning, in which all heads of departments participated. Sources said the HoDs were asked to submit a list of drugs which are available and not available. They were instructed to alert any kind of shortage as soon as it is realised.

The hospital administration later said it has allocated funds to buy 28 drugs from TNMSC and recognised sellers in local market. Sources said a sum between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7 lakh has been allocated for the procurement. A hospital official said efforts are being taken to ensure that such a shortage of drugs does not arise in the future.

From local market
