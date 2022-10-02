Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Savukku’ Shankar on hunger strike 

While he was initially secured at the Central Prison in Madurai, he was later shifted to the Cuddalore prison citing security reasons. 

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Protesting the alleged restriction in place barring outsiders from visiting him, popular YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar set out on a hunger strike at the Central Prison here since Friday. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had on September 15 sentenced Shankar to six months in prison in connection with a contempt case over his comments online targeting the judiciary. While he was initially secured at the Central Prison in Madurai, he was later shifted to the Cuddalore prison citing security reasons. 

Meanwhile, Shankar last week refused to receive a notice that mentioned of his termination from the vigilance department, following which the notice was pasted on his prison cell, the police said. Shankar’s mother A Kamala also alleged no proper intimation of his dismissal. She further urged that he be shifted to Puzhal due to his health condition.        

