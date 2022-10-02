Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu parties seek HC nod for human chain on October 11

The human chain was originally scheduled for October 2, but the State government refused permission, citing law-and-order issues. 

Published: 02nd October 2022

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of several political parties, including the Congress, the CPM, the CPI and the VCK, announced on Saturday that they would be organising a “communal harmony human chain” at 4pm on October 11 across TN. The Left parties and the VCK have moved the Madras High Court, seeking orders to the State government to let them organise it.  The human chain was originally scheduled for October 2, but the State government refused permission, citing law-and-order issues. 

Other parties participating in the human chain include the CPI, the MDMK, the IUML, the DK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. The DMDK, INL, SDPI, Naam Thamizhar Katchi, CPI (ML) and many other parties and organisations, too, have expressed their support to the event, according to a joint statement of these parties.

In the petition submitted at the high court, K Balakrishnan of the CPM, R Mutharasan of the CPI and Thol Thirumavalavan of the VCK said the State government resorted to a blanket denial of permission for any event on Gandhi Jayanthi. They said the same reasons cited for denying permission to a religious organisation (RSS) cannot be attributed to their parties, which, they said, were functioning with the avowed objectives of emancipation of women, abolition of caste and untouchability, fighting against imperialism, uplifting the socially and economically weak, promoting secular values among the people, etc.

