Home States Tamil Nadu

Will not rest until Constitution is made fully federal, says CM Stalin

Calls for review, re-appraisal of Constitution, says State autonomy ensures country’s unity

Published: 02nd October 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan (left) during the seminar, “federalism and State-Central relations”, in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “There is a need for review and re-appraisal of the Indian Constitution. Until the Constitution is amended to be truly federal, from the current status of being quasi-federal, we shall not stop. We must continue to raise our voice and work towards our goal,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday. 

Addressing a CPI conference on Federalism and Centre-State relations held at Vazhuthacaud in Kerala, the DMK president said, “The way federal structure functions in the country for the past 13 years has been frustrating for the States. The States are fast becoming municipal councils and they should be given more powers.”

Saying India can be saved only when the States are saved, Stalin said, “Uniformity is not unity. When India achieved Independence, there was a notion that India cannot sustain itself for even a single year because the people belonging to various races, languages, religions and cultures cannot remain united. But after 75 years, India stands united.

The mantras that ensure India’s unity are federal rule and State autonomy. Those who try to hamper them are enemies of the Constitution.” “Those who oppose State autonomy say it is against the unity of the country. State autonomy is a demand made by those who have accepted the federal nature of India.”

The DMK president said BJP’s aim is to divide people by religion, language and culture but they are calling us separatists. There can be no bigger joke than this. “BJP is born to divide people for its selfish interests. Such a motive has been defeated in Indian politics many times. It will be defeated in the future too. BJP will not succeed in its attempt to create a communal-casteist-autocratic-unitary India. The people of India will oppose them unitedly. Not only Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but all States will also oppose this tendency. That time is fast approaching.”

Stalin said, “Sixty years ago, former Chief Minister CN Annadurai opposed the unitary aspects of the federal structure in our Constitution. But the situation is yet to change. Indeed, it is getting worse. Though there are Union List, State List and Concurrent List in the Constitution, those in power at the Centre treat all three as Union List and divert State powers to the Union government.”

The DMK president said “We are speaking not only for the States where the DMK and the CPM are in power. We speak for the BJP-ruled States too. They are also in danger. One nation, one election, one food, one examination, one religion, one language and one culture will lead to one political party in the country. This trend will end in one person. The BJP may feel happy until it becomes one party. But when it moves from one party to one person, the BJP too will have to oppose that along with us. Opposing such an autocracy, the DMK has raised the slogan — Maanilathil suyatchi; mathiyil kootatchi (autonomy for states; federalism at Centre).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Constitution Federal Constitution
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp