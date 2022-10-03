Home States Tamil Nadu

Modi backing communalism and dividing India, says VCK

Eleven resolutions were passed at the conference, pertaining to the withdrawal of false police cases, among other things. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of upholding communalism and dividing India on the grounds of Sanatana Dharma, while speaking at the Irular tribal conference in Villupuram on Saturday.

The conference was held by the Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organisation to demand several welfare measures from the State government and police for Irulars across the State.

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, Kaattumanarkovil MLA Chinthanai Selvan, and V Ramesh Nathan, founder of SASY, an NGO for Dalit human rights in Tindivanam, were at the meeting.

“The plight of tribals in India is worsening because those in power think they are invalid due to their scarce population. By spreading the ideals of Sanatana Dharma, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah are shielding the privileged people like a watchman. Tribal rights are just as important as anybody’s rights, and cannot be compromised,” Thirumavalavan said.

Eleven resolutions were passed at the conference, pertaining to the withdrawal of false police cases, among other things. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan Sanatana Dharma
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp