Modi backing communalism and dividing India, says VCK

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of upholding communalism and dividing India on the grounds of Sanatana Dharma, while speaking at the Irular tribal conference in Villupuram on Saturday.

The conference was held by the Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organisation to demand several welfare measures from the State government and police for Irulars across the State.

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, Kaattumanarkovil MLA Chinthanai Selvan, and V Ramesh Nathan, founder of SASY, an NGO for Dalit human rights in Tindivanam, were at the meeting.

“The plight of tribals in India is worsening because those in power think they are invalid due to their scarce population. By spreading the ideals of Sanatana Dharma, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah are shielding the privileged people like a watchman. Tribal rights are just as important as anybody’s rights, and cannot be compromised,” Thirumavalavan said.

Eleven resolutions were passed at the conference, pertaining to the withdrawal of false police cases, among other things.

VILLUPURAM: VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of upholding communalism and dividing India on the grounds of Sanatana Dharma, while speaking at the Irular tribal conference in Villupuram on Saturday. The conference was held by the Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organisation to demand several welfare measures from the State government and police for Irulars across the State. Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, Kaattumanarkovil MLA Chinthanai Selvan, and V Ramesh Nathan, founder of SASY, an NGO for Dalit human rights in Tindivanam, were at the meeting. “The plight of tribals in India is worsening because those in power think they are invalid due to their scarce population. By spreading the ideals of Sanatana Dharma, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah are shielding the privileged people like a watchman. Tribal rights are just as important as anybody’s rights, and cannot be compromised,” Thirumavalavan said. Eleven resolutions were passed at the conference, pertaining to the withdrawal of false police cases, among other things.