Home States Tamil Nadu

Prayers offered at Senthampalayam Gandhi temple in Tamil Nadu

Freedom fighters and children thronged the Mahatma Gandhi temple at Senthampalayam near Kavindapadi on Sunday.

Published: 03rd October 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi temple

Mahatma Gandhi temple

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Freedom fighters and children thronged the Mahatma Gandhi temple at Senthampalayam near Kavindapadi on Sunday. Special pujas were held on the occasion of the 154 birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Abhishekam to the Gandhi idol was performed with water brought from the Bhavani river, followed by milk, tender coconut water, curd, sandal paste, honey and scented water among others. Pooja was also performed to the idol of Kasturba Gandhi. There are small shrines for traditional Hindu deities at this temple as well.

Kumaresan, a resident of Senthampalayam said, “The late Vaiyapuri Mudaliyar, a staunch Gandhian, built this temple and it was consecrated on 6 February 1997. Since then, regular poojas are being performed at the shrine. After Vayapuri Mudaliar’s death, his family is maintaining the temple. Every year, on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, special worship is offered. Pongal was cooked and offered today.”

Veteran leader and president of the Gandhian Peravai  Kumari Anandan was among those who took part in the event. He requested the government to develop Senthampalayam as a tourist destination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi temple Senthampalayam
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp