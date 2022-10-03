Prayers offered at Senthampalayam Gandhi temple in Tamil Nadu

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Freedom fighters and children thronged the Mahatma Gandhi temple at Senthampalayam near Kavindapadi on Sunday. Special pujas were held on the occasion of the 154 birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Abhishekam to the Gandhi idol was performed with water brought from the Bhavani river, followed by milk, tender coconut water, curd, sandal paste, honey and scented water among others. Pooja was also performed to the idol of Kasturba Gandhi. There are small shrines for traditional Hindu deities at this temple as well.

Kumaresan, a resident of Senthampalayam said, “The late Vaiyapuri Mudaliyar, a staunch Gandhian, built this temple and it was consecrated on 6 February 1997. Since then, regular poojas are being performed at the shrine. After Vayapuri Mudaliar’s death, his family is maintaining the temple. Every year, on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, special worship is offered. Pongal was cooked and offered today.”

Veteran leader and president of the Gandhian Peravai Kumari Anandan was among those who took part in the event. He requested the government to develop Senthampalayam as a tourist destination.

