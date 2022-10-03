Home States Tamil Nadu

Six pilgrims drown in river in Thanjavur, 2 bodies recovered

They were part of 40-member group who went on a pilgrimage to Poondi Matha Basilica, ventured into the Kollidam river to take bath this morning.

Published: 03rd October 2022 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANJAVUR: Six people, who entered into the Kollidam river near Poondi in Thanjavur district to take bath on Monday, were washed away in the currents, police said.

While two bodies have been retrieved, search is on for the other four.

According to the police, D David (30), T Isaac (19), S Pravin Raj (19) and S Kermal (19) of Siluvaipatti village in Thoothukudi district were among the six, who got drowned.

They were part of 40-member group who went on a pilgrimage to Poondi Matha Basilica, ventured into the Kollidam river to take bath this morning.

Unexpectedly all six were swept away in the water.

Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to their rescue and informed the Tirukattupalli police and Fire and Rescue Services, who retrieved two bodies, the police said.

The bodies were sent to Government Thiruvaiyaru Hospital for autopsy.

The fire and rescue services personnel continued the search operation to find the other four, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollidam river Tamil Nadu drowning Thanjavur
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp