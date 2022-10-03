Tamil Nadu: Sanitary workers begin strike, Corpn announces bonus to pacify them

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as sanitary workers began their indefinite strike on Sunday demanding a hike in wages, among several other demands, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) announced a bonus, much ahead of Deepavali, in a bid to appease the workers. But the latter remained firm and said the strike would continue till their demands are addressed.

Before launching the strike, a section of workers paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue installed on CCMC head office premises and submitted a petition to him. Meanwhile, the CCMC announced a festival bonus of Rs 3,750 to each worker who has completed five years of service. A total of 4,750 workers will get benefits, said CCMC Commissioner M Pratap.

However, Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association’s General Secretary Selvam described the bonus as “an eyewash”. “Instead of providing 8.33% (Rs 10,000), the civic body has announced a mere 3.12% (`3,750), which is against the law. On Monday, the total number of workers who have taken part in the indefinite strike will be revealed, and the strike will not come to an end until all our demands are fulfilled by the officials.”

