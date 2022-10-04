'Cremation and burial grounds taken over by dominant caste members': Scheduled Caste residents

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: People from Scheduled Caste raised allegations that dominant caste members have illegally taken control over their cremation and burial grounds to run brick kilns at Srivaikuntam town panchayat.

In a petition to district collector Dr K Senthil Raj, residents of Keelapulianga colony, Melapulianga colony, Nadupulianga colony, Marthanda Nagar, Thidal colony and Muthalkadai colony near Vellur Puthukudi village said the palmyra trees, povarasamaram tree, neem trees, Sudalai Madasamy temple, and the cemeteries present at the burial ground have been removed by the dominant caste people who had quarried a sand mound that is over 15 feet, without any permission from the authorities.

"The cremation and the burial ground appear only in papers, but cannot be seen on the ground. This has made it difficult for the community to perform the last rites. They have removed the sand from the nearby agricultural land leased by a scheduled caste person. Over 1800 banana trees raised by a resident, Kannan have also been cut down. It is estimated to cost Rs 6 lakh," read the petition, which called for strict action against the accused.

