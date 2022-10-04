Home States Tamil Nadu

M-sand smuggling case: Villagers call for CM against Pappakudi police over 'false FIR' 

"In spite of the sub-collector's order, the crusher authorities smuggled M-sand from the closed unit using huge trucks.

Published: 04th October 2022 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sand

For reprentational purpose (Photo| Pexels)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Anainthanadarpatti village situated near Ambasamudram sent a petition to the Chief Minister's Special Cell and Inspector General (South Zone) Asra Garg on Monday demanding action against the Pappakudi police personnel, who are allegedly trying to absolve an unauthorised crusher unit's proprietor from an M-sand smuggling case.

In a petition undersigned by them, the villagers said the police are hand in glove with the proprietor of the crusher unit that was shut down by Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector C A Rishab owing to various violations. "In spite of the sub-collector's order, the crusher authorities smuggled M-sand from the closed unit using huge trucks.

At 1.30 am on September 29, we waylaid one of such trucks laden with m-sand and handed it over to Pappakudi police Sub-Inspector Balasubramanian, right in front of the crusher unit. However, in their FIR, the police mentioned that they themselves seized the truck in some other location at 5.30 am during a vehicle check. With this, the police have ensured that the crusher unit authorities' names do not appear in the FIR," the residents said.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Upset over officials' inaction, villagers waylay mineral-smuggling truck in wee hours

"The value of the smuggled minerals was mentioned as `4,200 in FIR as against `12,954, which was clearly mentioned in the crusher's invoice note. As per this invoice, the 16-wheeled truck contained 49 tonnes of minerals, which is in violation of road rules. However, the police have not added sections concerning overloading in the FIR," the petition further read.

The petitioners have also sent video footage of the truck seizure to the Chief Minister and IG along with their petition. When contacted by TNIE, Deputy Superintendent of Police L Francis said he would look into the matter. "Neither villagers nor the revenue officials have visited the Pappakudi police station so far to file a complaint against the crusher unit," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anainthanadarpatti Asra Garg Pappakudi police
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp