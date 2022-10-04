Home States Tamil Nadu

Reshuffle in government postings leaves Villupuram disabled librarians in a lurch

Just like Vasanthi, other disabled librarians demand that their posting allotments be altered to consider aspects of accessibility for the community.

Published: 04th October 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

R Vasanthi (45)

R Vasanthi (45)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  Polio at a young age left R Vasanthi (45) 75 per cent physically disabled, but she has always managed to earn her keep as a librarian in Shankarapuram.

But, owing to a recent reshuffle in postings, Vasanthi has to now travel 45 kilometres to and from her home to reach her new branch library at Thirukovilur taluk. Just like Vasanthi, other disabled librarians demand that their posting allotments be altered to consider aspects of accessibility for the community.

"I can not climb stairs like a person normally, but my job wants me to go up and come down frequently to check on the computer section on the ground floor, the reading room and the library on the first floor. It takes two hours for me to come to the library from my home in Kallakurichi. My previous posting was

"Anyone who sees me crawling would know the hardship of movement. I am extremely disturbed and hurt by the posting for me here in the Thirukovilur branch library. I have represented my issue to the department yet no action has been taken so far. I demand justice for a disabled person like me to get posted in a more accessible library in the district."

According to official sources, librarians in the State were under deputation for the last seven years and were cancelled recently by the director of public libraries K Elambahavath. Indiscriminate cancellation of deputation had left Vasanthi and Thiyagarajan to settle down at the same library with stunted access to the infrastructure. They demand transfer to libraries that would be near their residence and accessible, said Vasanthi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reshuffle Villupuram disabled librarians
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp