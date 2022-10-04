Scheduled Caste kids abused, made to clean school toilets? Inquiries on in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Several Class 10 students of the government high school at Perapatti have alleged that their teachers, and especially the headmistress, have been discriminating against them based on caste, verbally abusing them using caste slurs and also asking them to clean toilets.

A Class 10 student had recently submitted a petition to Collector J Meghnath Reddy stating that the headmistress dismissed him and issued him a transfer certificate (TC) though he had committed no wrong. “The HM verbally abused me using caste slurs and targeted me,” the boy said in his petition.

Subsequently, many students from the dismissed boy’s class have come forward to concur with his allegations. About 10 boys from Scheduled Caste (SC) are studying in Class 10 at the school. “The teachers and the headmistress constantly target us claiming that we are mischievous,” one of the boys alleged.

However, Chief Educational Officer A Gnana Gowri said no form of caste discrimination is being followed at the school and the Class 10 boy’s parents had voluntarily obtained a TC from the school.

“We have conducted preliminary inquiries at the school and suspect that one of the teachers had been misleading the boys. The HM and the teachers have actually been performing well. We will conduct another round of inquiries soon and take a final decision after that,” she said.

