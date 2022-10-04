Thiruvalluvar Statue to be unveiled in France on November 11 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Soon, France's Cergy is set to have a seven-foot bronze Thiruvalluvar Statue courtesy of the Tamil Cultural Association. The statue will be unveiled on November 11.

Speaking to the media on Monday at Puducherry, Association president M Pandourangane Ilangaivendane said, works for the project have already begun, following receiving permission from respective government departments in France. VK Munusamy -- an artist from Puducherry and a recipient of several awards including the Padma Shri and Kalaimamani -- will be working on the statue, he added.

The inspiration was taken from the seven-foot Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanniyakumari. Around 600 kg of bronze is being utilised, and a special paint coating will be given to safeguard the statue from weather, said Ilangaivendhan. Following the inauguration of the statue, the Thirukural Summit will take place the next day.

Former assembly speaker and Puducherry Kamban Kazhagam Secretary VP Sivakozhundhu said,'' We invited officials including the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Tamil activists for the two-day function in France. They assured me they would take part."

The association was established in 2005 at Vaureal in France with the objective to develop the Tamil language and culture. "We organised various programmes in the past and installed a Mahatma Gandhi statue in 2011 at Vaureal too," Ilangaivendane said.

Association members including vice-president M Ramakrishnan Jagannath, secretary K Krishnaraj Alain, and Coordinator for India R Ravi alias Gunavathy Maindhan were present at the press conference.

PUDUCHERRY: Soon, France's Cergy is set to have a seven-foot bronze Thiruvalluvar Statue courtesy of the Tamil Cultural Association. The statue will be unveiled on November 11. Speaking to the media on Monday at Puducherry, Association president M Pandourangane Ilangaivendane said, works for the project have already begun, following receiving permission from respective government departments in France. VK Munusamy -- an artist from Puducherry and a recipient of several awards including the Padma Shri and Kalaimamani -- will be working on the statue, he added. The inspiration was taken from the seven-foot Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanniyakumari. Around 600 kg of bronze is being utilised, and a special paint coating will be given to safeguard the statue from weather, said Ilangaivendhan. Following the inauguration of the statue, the Thirukural Summit will take place the next day. Former assembly speaker and Puducherry Kamban Kazhagam Secretary VP Sivakozhundhu said,'' We invited officials including the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Tamil activists for the two-day function in France. They assured me they would take part." The association was established in 2005 at Vaureal in France with the objective to develop the Tamil language and culture. "We organised various programmes in the past and installed a Mahatma Gandhi statue in 2011 at Vaureal too," Ilangaivendane said. Association members including vice-president M Ramakrishnan Jagannath, secretary K Krishnaraj Alain, and Coordinator for India R Ravi alias Gunavathy Maindhan were present at the press conference.