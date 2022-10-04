Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy co-operative societies disburse Rs 248 crore loans, officials say

PACCS secretary from Kariyamanikkam, Soma Rajasekar, said, "Youngsters have been showing interest in taking up farming activities and becoming part of the societies. This has made societies stronger."

Published: 04th October 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Photo)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Compared to last year's crop loan disbursement of Rs 97.85 crore, the co-operative societies in Tiruchy offered a total of Rs 248 crore this year to the farmers in Tiruchy. The officials cited the condition of the farmers post the pandemic as the reason for the increase.

According to an official from the department, the crop loans were disbursed from a total of 147 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) in Tiruchy. R Chidambaram, one of the beneficiaries, said, "The crop loans have benefited me much, particularly because it is interest-free.

I received Rs 1.5 lakh this year as a loan, with which I've been able to cultivate corn and cotton across ten acres of land." P Pandithurai from Valayappatty, another beneficiary, said, "I am cultivating rice on two acres of land with the Rs 1 lakh loan I received this year."

A Ramamurthy, the secretary of the PACCS in Kavalkaranpatty in Manapparai, said, "Last year, a loan worth Rs 4 crore was disbursed through our society, and this year we gave a total of Rs 6 crore and Rs 20 lakh. Farmers are becoming more aware of the benefits of such societies and we are also processing their requests within a week's time. After the society loan waiver by the State government in 2021, the situation of the farmers has improved."

A PACCS secretary from Kariyamanikkam, Soma Rajasekar, said, "Youngsters have been showing interest in taking up farming activities and becoming part of the societies. This has made societies stronger."

T Jeyaraman, the district joint registrar of co-operative societies, said, "Compared with last year, we increased the loans by Rs 150 crore. We have been giving regular handouts to farmers on the benefits of cooperative society loans. It is a collective effort."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy co-operative societies crop loan PACCS
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp