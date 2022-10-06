74 DMK branch secretaries, union representatives to go on protest in Tamil Nadu

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: As many as 74 DMK branch secretaries and union representatives, who are eligible to vote in the election for the party’s Shengottai Union Secretary post, have decided to stage an indefinite strike in front of the Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai to condemn the party top brass for selecting party functionary Ravishankar to the union secretary post without holding an election.

A total of 93 functionaries were eligible to vote in an election to select the Shengottai Union Secretary.

The decision to stage the protest was taken on Wednesday during a meeting organised by the party’s District Adi Dravidar Wing Organiser and union secretary-aspirant S Paramasivan.

“Total 74 of the eligible voters wanted to elect me to the post. I had earlier handed over a letter of support undersigned by all of them to Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and senior party leader Anbagam Kalai. All 74 of them had also accompanied me to meet KKSSR and Kalai. We informed them about the anti-party activities of Ravishankar,” Paramasivan said.

He went on to claim that there was democracy in the party only till M Karunanidhi was the DMK president. “MK Stalin has delegated many of his responsibilities to some senior party leaders and they have been erring in many issues,” added Paramasivan.

When contacted by TNIE, Ravishankar refuted charges of his involvement in anti-party activities. His supporters alleged that senior DMK leaders did not want Paramasivan as the union secretary as he and his wife had worked for the AIADMK during the previous Assembly elections.

