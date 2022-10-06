Home States Tamil Nadu

74 DMK branch secretaries, union representatives to go on protest in Tamil Nadu

A total of 93 functionaries were eligible to vote in an election to select the Shengottai Union Secretary.

Published: 06th October 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, strike, Protest Illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: As many as 74 DMK branch secretaries and union representatives, who are eligible to vote in the election for the party’s Shengottai Union Secretary post, have decided to stage an indefinite strike in front of the Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai to condemn the party top brass for selecting party functionary Ravishankar to the union secretary post without holding an election.

A total of 93 functionaries were eligible to vote in an election to select the Shengottai Union Secretary.

The decision to stage the protest was taken on Wednesday during a meeting organised by the party’s District Adi Dravidar Wing Organiser and union secretary-aspirant S Paramasivan.

“Total 74 of the eligible voters wanted to elect me to the post. I had earlier handed over a letter of support undersigned by all of them to Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and senior party leader Anbagam Kalai. All 74 of them had also accompanied me to meet KKSSR and Kalai. We informed them about the anti-party activities of Ravishankar,” Paramasivan said.

He went on to claim that there was democracy in the party only till M Karunanidhi was the DMK president. “MK Stalin has delegated many of his responsibilities to some senior party leaders and they have been erring in many issues,” added Paramasivan.

When contacted by TNIE, Ravishankar refuted charges of his involvement in anti-party activities. His supporters alleged that senior DMK leaders did not want Paramasivan as the union secretary as he and his wife had worked for the AIADMK during the previous Assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK branch secretaries union representatives Shengottai Union Secretary
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp