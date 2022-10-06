Baby dies at UPHC in Krishnagiri, doctors suspect infanticide in Tamil Nadu
A girl baby died under suspicious circumstances, within 12 hours of birth, at the Shoolagiri Upgraded Primary Health Centre on Tuesday.
A Health Department official told TNIE, “There was no issue after vaccination administration. Usually, three vaccines BCG, Hepatitis B and OPV will be administered to newborn babies, except for BCG, two vaccines are administered in the morning and the BCG vaccine was given around 1 pm to five newborn babies on Tuesday. Except for this baby, all four infants are in healthy condition, but parents allege vaccination caused the death. The vaccine was administered around 1 pm, and the parents claimed the baby died around 4. 30 pm.”
The official added, “Three doctors in three shifts were monitoring all newborn babies and mothers. They did not find any issue with the deceased baby, which weighed 2. 7 kg at the time of birth. We suspect female infanticide and lodged a complaint with Shoolagiri police.”