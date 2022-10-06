Home States Tamil Nadu

Docs seek travel assistance to poor Buddhist pilgrims 

Say poverty holding back many in TN from visiting Deekshabhoomi in Maha’s Nagpur

Published: 06th October 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 150 people from Tamil Nadu, including doctors, engineers and advocates, visited Deekshabhoomi in Maharashtra’s Nagpur in a chartered flight on Tuesday; they will return on Thursday.

Deekshabhoomi is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism where BR Ambedkar embraced the faith with around six lakh followers, mainly from scheduled castes, on Ashoka Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956.

Hundreds of Buddhists from across India and abroad throng Deekshabhoomi every year from the first week of October ahead of Ashoka Vijaya Dashami. This time, 150 people from Tamil Nadu, comprising doctors, engineers, advocates, retired IAS officers and others, went to the place in a chartered flight from Chennai for the first time, primarily to spread awareness about the monument.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr T Satva, one of the doctors in the team, said, “We consider it as a religious duty to gather at Deekshabhoomi every year. We want to spread awareness about Buddhists gathering in Nagpur for (Ashoka) Vijaya Dashami every year because the Deekshabhoomi visit is not being given as much importance as such events as Kumbh Mela and Hajj.”

Dr C Manoharan, another visitor, said, “We are happy to see so many people from different socioeconomic backgrounds gathered at this place. But we are also saddened to see that Deekshabhoomi lies neglected. We want to spread awareness of how Buddhism is an alternative to Hinduism. Not many are aware of this.”

Dr K Muniyan, another member of the team, said many from his village in Thanjavur expressed a desire to visit Deekshabhoomi, but couldn’t because of poverty.“We, as such, request the governments to provide at least train travel allowance to poor people to visit Deekshabhoomi every year, just like they provide assistance for Hajj and others,” said Dr Muniyan.

Ambedkar connection
Deekshabhoomi is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism where BR Ambedkar embraced the faith with around six lakh followers on Ashoka Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deekshabhoomi Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp