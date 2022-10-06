Govt rebuts EPS’ claims on rain damage to crops in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday countered the charges levelled by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the extent of standing crops damaged due to rains in delta districts, the number of direct procurement centres (DPCs) opened so far, and the extent of compensation given for damaged crops, among other things.

In a point-by-point rebuttal, the minister said that contrary to Palaniswami’s contention that standing crops on one lakh acres were damaged, crops on only 17,775 acres were submerged. Since September 25, senior officials of the agriculture department have been assessing the extent of paddy crops damaged by the rain.

From September 1 till October 4, a total of 902 DPCs have been opened across the State, and of them, 670 are in delta districts. Through them, 2.47 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured so far. For the current season, Rs 420.05 crore has been credited to farmers for paddy procurement, the minister said.

Stating that 5,000 agriculture officers have been appointed to monitor the precautionary steps being taken for the Northeast monsoon, the minister added that 53,182 metric tonnes of seeds of paddy, millets, pulses, oil and cotton are kept in stock. Besides, a sufficient quantity of fertilisers is in stock so farmers need not buy them at high prices.

Through cooperative societies, over 6.04 lakh farmers have received Rs 4,566.13 crore as crop loans. Moreover, after the DMK government assumed office, 98,968 farmers became new members of agricultural cooperative banks. Of them, 77,005 farmers have received Rs 523.67 crore as farm loans.

The minister also denied Palaniswami’s contention that kuruvai cultivation took place on 4.50 lakh acres in delta districts in 2011. He said in 2011, kuruvai cultivation only took place on 3.428 lakh acres. After the DMK government assumed office, Rs 208.85 crore has been disbursed as relief for kuruvai and samba crops damaged due to various reasons, he said.

