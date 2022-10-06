Kollidam tragedy: Bodies of 2 more pilgrims retrieved, sent to native in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The bodies of two pilgrims, who went missing while four others with them drowned in the Kollidam on Monday, were fished out from the river on Tuesday.

The bodies of all six were sent to their native in the Thoothukudi district after completion of the post-mortem. Meanwhile, CM Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

A group of 52 from Siluvaippatti in Thoothukudi district, who set out on a pilgrimage to Poondi Madha Basilica in Thanjavur district and Velankanni in Nagappattinam district, on Monday, headed to the Kollidam near Poondi-Sengaraiyur bridge before visiting the basilica.

While bathing, eight of them strayed into the deep part of the river and began to drown. One of them managed to climb ashore to safety while another was rescued.

Of the remaining six, the bodies of four, including D Charles (38), D Prithviraj (35) and D David Raj (30) – who were siblings -- and S Pravin Raj (19), were recovered on Monday and sent to Siluvaippatti in three ambulances.

The search for the other two missing persons continued. On Tuesday morning, the body of S Hermas (19) was found floating and the fire and rescue services personnel retrieved it. Around noon the same day the body of T Issac (19) was also retrieved.

THANJAVUR: The bodies of two pilgrims, who went missing while four others with them drowned in the Kollidam on Monday, were fished out from the river on Tuesday. The bodies of all six were sent to their native in the Thoothukudi district after completion of the post-mortem. Meanwhile, CM Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. A group of 52 from Siluvaippatti in Thoothukudi district, who set out on a pilgrimage to Poondi Madha Basilica in Thanjavur district and Velankanni in Nagappattinam district, on Monday, headed to the Kollidam near Poondi-Sengaraiyur bridge before visiting the basilica. While bathing, eight of them strayed into the deep part of the river and began to drown. One of them managed to climb ashore to safety while another was rescued. Of the remaining six, the bodies of four, including D Charles (38), D Prithviraj (35) and D David Raj (30) – who were siblings -- and S Pravin Raj (19), were recovered on Monday and sent to Siluvaippatti in three ambulances. The search for the other two missing persons continued. On Tuesday morning, the body of S Hermas (19) was found floating and the fire and rescue services personnel retrieved it. Around noon the same day the body of T Issac (19) was also retrieved.