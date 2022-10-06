Leopardess with injury on stomach dies in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The leopardess that was caught in a snare on October 1 and under treatment at a cage in Theppakkadu died on Monday night. According to sources, the animal suffered an injury on its stomach as it was caught in a snare at a garden in Athisaal hamlet near Cherambadi in Gudalur at 6 pm on October 1.

The animal was tranquilised by veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar of Theppakkadu, shifted to a cage and transported to Theppakkadu. Veterinary assistant surgeon K Sridhar of Vandalur zoo also examined the animal.

“X-ray results revealed a fracture in the fourth thoracic vertebrae and damage to the nervous system,” said D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The respiration and heart rate were satisfactory, but the body temperature was lower following which the animal was placed on the insulating pad and warm water bags were placed over the body. Also, it was covered with a blanket and an air warmer was used to warm the ambient air.

Despite these measures, the condition did not improve, said Venkatesh. The animal died due to multiple factors like nerve injury, exhaustion, stress and dehydration. The carcass was burnt after a necropsy was performed on Tuesday afternoon.

COIMBATORE: The leopardess that was caught in a snare on October 1 and under treatment at a cage in Theppakkadu died on Monday night. According to sources, the animal suffered an injury on its stomach as it was caught in a snare at a garden in Athisaal hamlet near Cherambadi in Gudalur at 6 pm on October 1. The animal was tranquilised by veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar of Theppakkadu, shifted to a cage and transported to Theppakkadu. Veterinary assistant surgeon K Sridhar of Vandalur zoo also examined the animal. “X-ray results revealed a fracture in the fourth thoracic vertebrae and damage to the nervous system,” said D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The respiration and heart rate were satisfactory, but the body temperature was lower following which the animal was placed on the insulating pad and warm water bags were placed over the body. Also, it was covered with a blanket and an air warmer was used to warm the ambient air. Despite these measures, the condition did not improve, said Venkatesh. The animal died due to multiple factors like nerve injury, exhaustion, stress and dehydration. The carcass was burnt after a necropsy was performed on Tuesday afternoon.