Home States Tamil Nadu

Leopardess with injury on stomach dies in Tamil Nadu

The respiration and heart rate were satisfactory, but the body temperature was lower following which the animal was placed on insulating pad and warm water bags were placed over body.

Published: 06th October 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

​ The carcass of the animal being burnt at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve | Express ​

​ The carcass of the animal being burnt at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve | Express ​

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The leopardess that was caught in a snare on October 1 and under treatment at a cage in Theppakkadu died on Monday night. According to sources, the animal suffered an injury on its stomach as it was caught in a snare at a garden in Athisaal hamlet near Cherambadi in Gudalur at 6 pm on October 1.

The animal was tranquilised by veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar of Theppakkadu, shifted to a cage and transported to Theppakkadu. Veterinary assistant surgeon K Sridhar of Vandalur zoo also examined the animal.

“X-ray results revealed a fracture in the fourth thoracic vertebrae and damage to the nervous system,” said D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The respiration and heart rate were satisfactory, but the body temperature was lower following which the animal was placed on the insulating pad and warm water bags were placed over the body. Also, it was covered with a blanket and an air warmer was used to warm the ambient air.

Despite these measures, the condition did not improve, said Venkatesh. The animal died due to multiple factors like nerve injury, exhaustion, stress and dehydration. The carcass was burnt after a necropsy was performed on Tuesday afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athisaal hamlet Cherambadi Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp