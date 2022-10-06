Myanmar job scam: 13 victims reach Tamil Nadu

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirteen people from Tamil Nadu, who were lured to Myanmar with the promise of IT jobs but were made to work for a scam network, were brought back to India on Wednesday morning. At least 40 people from the State and 300 other Indians are still stuck in Myawaddy in south-eastern Myanmar which is under the control of the Myanmar army.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the victims who reached Chennai on Wednesday said, “Our group was first taken to Dubai for an interview. I am a graphic designer and I was told that I will initially work in the customer support division in Bangkok. They promised me that I can move to my area of work gradually. However, after landing in Bangkok, we were taken to Myanmar through a land route.”

“We were asked to chat with HNIs (high net-worth individuals) in Europe and even in India to make them invest in cryptocurrency and other assets. Women employees were also made to talk to them on a video call. Once they invested up to $60,000, we were asked to cut them off and change our phone SIM,” he added.

Speaking over the phone to TNIE from Myawaddy, another victim said several Indians have fallen sick due to a lack of proper food.

“When we resist doing the job, we are being threatened by army personnel stationed in the locality. I have been coughing blood but am scared to even visit doctors here. People are beaten up and also given electric shocks. They are now asking us to pay up to Rs 1.5 lakh in US dollars if we want to return home. We are not getting proper response from the Indian embassy,” he said. He also said new people from India are still being brought in for work.

Some of the rescued persons said that they have given the details of the agencies that took them to Myanmar illegally without giving them proper information and police have promised a thorough investigation into the network.

Officials for the Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils said steps are being taken to bring back all the Tamils stuck there and the State government will bear the cost, including their travel expenses.

