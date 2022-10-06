Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT suspends green nod for tuna harbour, slaps Rs 12L fine on Tamil Nadu 

Related infrastructure was also being built on 15.63 hectares of reclaimed area on the landside.

Published: 06th October 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The NGT has allowed the State fisheries department to undertake project work in onshore area | P Jawahar

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has suspended the environmental clearance (EC) granted to a tuna fishing harbour being constructed in Tiruvottiyur and imposed a Rs 12 lakh penalty on the State fisheries department for commencing work without obtaining statutory clearance and conducting adequate studies. 

The bench of judicial member K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal also directed the fisheries department not to commission the harbour project till necessary studies are completed and appraised by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The tribunal gave six months for completing the studies and asked the SEIAA to evaluate them within three months from the date of their submission. 

Although the petitioner, K R Selvaraj Kumar of NGO Meenava Thanthai, wanted the EC to be set aside, the tribunal said there was no need for it and suspended the clearance to the extent of directing the fisheries department not to commission the project while permitting it to undertake the project work in the onshore area. The fisheries department is constructing a tuna fishing harbour with a 69,000 TPA (tonnes per annum) capacity covering 30.87 hectares within the breakwaters. 

Related infrastructure was also being built on 15.63 hectares of the reclaimed area on the landside. As per the Detailed Project Report, the proposed harbour will have fish handling halls, an auction hall, cold storage facility, an ice factory, a fuelling station, power backup centres and a dormitory for workers. 

At present, there are about 300 boats operating from the Chennai fishing harbour exclusively to venture deep into the Bay of Bengal to catch tuna and bring in about 1,000 tonnes every month. TN is making attempts to improve facilities to promote deep-sea tuna catching and processing.  The project was halted due to a violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification.

Now, the tribunal has directed the fisheries department to prepare a marine biodiversity management plan preferably through the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The report shall be based on the study of the impact of the project activities on intertidal biotopes, corals and coral communities in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal K Ramakrishnan K Satyagopal SEIAA
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp