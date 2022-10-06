Home States Tamil Nadu

Not against spiritualism, but against those who use it for politics: Stalin

The DMK government has declared the birth anniversary of Vallalar as Benevolence Day.

Published: 06th October 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin releases the emblem for Mupperum Vizha, a special postal envelope, and a magazine at RA Puram in Chennai on Wednesday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday asserted that his government is not against spiritualism and religious beliefs, as alleged.

“This Dravidian-model government is not against spiritualism and the people’s religious beliefs. But it is against those who are using spiritualism for political reasons and for selfish motives besides propagating discrimination among people. The people who know the religious culture of Tamil soil understand this well,” Stalin said after inaugurating the Mupperum Vizha to commemorate the bicentennial year of Vallalar.

“I wish to reiterate this because a few people on social media may highlight the initial portion of my speech by cutting the later part saying Stalin spoke against spiritualism,” the chief minister added.

“Long ago, Vallalar told the world that caste and religious systems are not genuine and denounced them. Till the end of his life, Vallalar worked against caste and religious systems and advised people not to engage in fights over them. It is the duty of the Dravidian-model government to spread his glory,” Stalin added.

The CM also recalled that Periyar EV Ramasamy published a collection of verses of Vallalar in the 1940s and former CM M Karunanidhi established Vallalar Nagar in memory of the spiritual giant. The DMK government has declared the birth anniversary of Vallalar as Benevolence Day.

Fulfilling the 419th electoral promise of the DMK that an international centre for Vallalar teachings would be set up at Vadalur, the government has received suggestions from an expert committee. This centre would be established at a cost of Rs 100 crore and construction will start very soon, Stalin said.

He added that Rs 3.25 crore has been allotted for the year-long celebrations including annadanam (mass feeding) for 52 weeks. The Mupperum Vizha also commemorates the 156th year of establishment of Dharmasalai by Vallalar to feed the poor, and the 152nd year of Jothi Darshanam.

