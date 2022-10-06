Pre-monsoon showers to continue in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pre-monsoon showers are set to continue in Chennai and several parts of the State for the next few days.

The met office said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The department has forecast rain till October 9. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy.

One or two spells of moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29 and 25-26 degree Celsius respectively.

On Wednesday, the Nungambakkam weather station recorded 6.3 mm rainfall and several other stations recorded sporadic rainfall. The maximum temperature was 5 degrees below normal.

