Retrenching of toll plaza staff: Court orders status quo in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court conducted proceedings on Tuesday, which was a holiday on account of Ayudha Pooja, to hear a petition seeking CRPF protection at two toll plazas as there were protests by retrenched employees.

The petition was filed by R Karunagaran, authorised signatory of Trichy Tollway Private Limited, seeking CRPF protection at toll plazas at Sengurichi in Kallakurichi district and Thirumandurai in Perambalur district and prevention of protests within 800 m of the plazas.

Justice C Saravanan heard the matter through video-conferencing and directed the State to provide protection to ensure the smooth passage of vehicles at the toll plazas. He also ordered status quo in the matter and adjourned the matter to October 10.

The petitioner submitted that surplus employees were retrenched on September 28 after the toll plazas were taken over by SKM Contractor and Services Private Ltd. and Lakshmi Security Service and Manpower Consultancy. Retrenched employees and their association leaders had disconnected the FASTag system and damaged CCTV cameras at the toll plazas on October 1, he said.

Surplus workers cannot be accommodated or allowed to continue in service as it would be financially unviable, the petition stated. The counsel for the State government submitted that adequate security was provided at the toll plazas and order was restored.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court conducted proceedings on Tuesday, which was a holiday on account of Ayudha Pooja, to hear a petition seeking CRPF protection at two toll plazas as there were protests by retrenched employees. The petition was filed by R Karunagaran, authorised signatory of Trichy Tollway Private Limited, seeking CRPF protection at toll plazas at Sengurichi in Kallakurichi district and Thirumandurai in Perambalur district and prevention of protests within 800 m of the plazas. Justice C Saravanan heard the matter through video-conferencing and directed the State to provide protection to ensure the smooth passage of vehicles at the toll plazas. He also ordered status quo in the matter and adjourned the matter to October 10. The petitioner submitted that surplus employees were retrenched on September 28 after the toll plazas were taken over by SKM Contractor and Services Private Ltd. and Lakshmi Security Service and Manpower Consultancy. Retrenched employees and their association leaders had disconnected the FASTag system and damaged CCTV cameras at the toll plazas on October 1, he said. Surplus workers cannot be accommodated or allowed to continue in service as it would be financially unviable, the petition stated. The counsel for the State government submitted that adequate security was provided at the toll plazas and order was restored.