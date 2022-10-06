Home States Tamil Nadu

Three dead, 11 hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning in Tamil Nadu's childcare home

On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious, officials said.

Published: 06th October 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Three boys died and 11 others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for the destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday, officials said.

The boys had rice mixed with 'rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery.

On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious, officials said.

As all of them were admitted to a private hospital and were later shifted to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi, they said.

However, three boys aged between 8 and 13 years died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital, said the samples were collected and sent for examination, following preliminary reports of food poisoning.

Stringent action will be taken against the home -- Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute -- if found guilty after the inquiry, he said. Police are investigating and inquiring about the persons running the home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food posion TN food poison
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp